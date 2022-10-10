A 14-year-old girl died this morning, October 10, in the intensive care unit of the Perrino hospital in Brindisi. There 14enne was positive for Covidand on Friday evening she had been brought by her parents at the Ostuni emergency room because he felt unwell. She had symptoms of vomiting and feverAnd. Immediately the transfer to the Perrino hospital in Brindisi in the Covid Pediatric warddove in a few hours the situation worsened.