Bringing more reforms in health card, Dr Riaz Anwar

Web Desk: On the occasion of the first e-open kitchen on behalf of the health department, Health Advisor Dr Riaz Anwar said that strict action will be taken against the DHOs for lack of medicines and not reporting on time, he issued instructions in this regard. On the occasion of the first e-open kitchen on behalf of the Health Department, Health Advisor Dr. Riaz Anwar, Secretary Health Islam Minister heard the issues directly on social media. Secretary Health, DG Health and other officials were also present on this occasion. Adviser Health Dr Riaz Anwar said that transparency in the health department and providing all the best facilities to the patients is a priority. Dr Riaz Anwar said that they are starting the process of punishment in the health department, there will be one role for all MTIs hospitals across the province. will

