Bringing together the “codes” of the rule of law to brighten life!Carnival of the rule of law held in Xujiahui_City Hall_Xinmin.com

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Sun Yun) May this year is the third “Civil Code Propaganda Month”.for learningpublicityImplement Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, let the Civil Code come to the masses and enter the hearts of the masses, and guide the residents to handle affairs according to the law, find ways to solve problems, use methods to solve problems, and resolve conflicts. Today, Xujiahui Street United The Xuhui District Judicial Bureau and the Xuhui District Greening and City Appearance Administration held the “28 Law Love Day” Carnival with the theme of “Gathering the Rule of Law, Classics, and Brightening Life”. Community judges, prosecutors, notaries, and legal aid workers Lawyers, lawyers, and staff of relevant functional departments carefully answered the public’s legal consultations at the rule of law publicity service desk, and distributed publicity materials on laws and regulations such as the Civil Code, Labor Contract Law, Road Traffic Safety Law, and anti-fraud brochures, and received good results in popularizing the law.

Photo courtesy of Xujiahui Street

At the opening ceremony, Xujiahui Sub-district released two projects of “rule of law for the people” – “Public Legal Service Living Room” and “Grassroots Rule of Law Observation Point”. The public legal service living room is a people’s livelihood project that integrates legal services into the “15-minute community life circle improvement plan”, and is a “good neighbor ruled by law at the doorstep” of residents. The service content of the living room covers 6 major public legal service sections of “lawyer consultation, notarization service, people’s mediation, legal aid, judicial appraisal, and publicity of the rule of law”. “, District Justice Bureau’s “Worry Relief Law Space” and other special service sections, allowing residents to enjoy more accurate, more inclusive, and more convenient legal services at their doorstep.

In order to further extend the tentacles of comprehensive law-based governance, Xujiahui Street has established three different types of grassroots rule of law observation points based on its own characteristics, namely Yinjiajiao Neighborhood Committee, Xuhui Middle School, and Ganghui Henglong Plaza. Each observation point revolves around different functional orientations, and selects people familiar with the relevant fields, grassroots workers, professional lawyers, and staff from the Justice Bureau and the streets as observers of the rule of law to ensure that the voices of various industries can be reflected, and to promote good use of legal thinking and Solve problems with the rule of law. Representatives of the rule of law observers of the three grassroots rule of law observation points were awarded letters of appointment during the event.

The Xujiahui Community Public Legal Service Alliance and the Xujiahui Street “Serving Enterprises” lawyer group were established at the same time. The Xujiahui Sub-district area is rich in business types, including residential areas, business districts, and buildings. In order to meet the legal service needs of different groups of people in the jurisdiction, Xujiahui Sub-district integrates the public legal services within the jurisdiction based on the principle of “co-construction, linkage, and multi-station”. Service resources, introducing judges, prosecutors, notaries, people’s mediators, lawyers and other government functional departments and social forces, provide targeted, one-stop public welfare legal services for various groups, and improve the level of legal services.