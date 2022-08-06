Home News Bristot coffee is the best “Bio fair trade” product
Bristot coffee is the best “Bio fair trade” product

Bristot coffee is the best “Bio fair trade” product

The Camaleonte guide rewards the Belluno espresso. According to the Wall Street Journal, it is among the ten best blends to order online

BELLUNO. Caffè Bristot was awarded a place as the best “Bio fair trade” product of the year in the espresso category of the Chameleon, the first Italian coffee and roasting guide, with the first totally organic Bristot blend, “Espresso bio organic fair trade”. A sweet and creamy coffee, which once again denotes the company’s commitment to combining tradition and sustainability in its products.

The coffee itself earned a mention on the pages of the Wall Street Journal section, Buy Side, which ranks it among the 10 best coffees in the world to order online, according to Coffee Pros. The Bio Organic blend, the only Italian one among those mentioned , is described as “rich, but without too much bitterness or smokiness”. It is a “full-bodied and sweet coffee, but without excessive roasting”.

But these are not the only awards that the Belluno company has earned this year. As reported by the Camaleonte guide, in fact, Bristot was also awarded the “Revelation roasting of the year” award, awarded for the excellence of product quality and communication with the consumer.

“Our production process has always followed a combination of elements: passion for good coffee and a meticulous search for quality that, for over 100 years, has taken us around the world to discover the best coffee”, says the administrator. Caffè Bristot delegate, Gerhard Laner. «We believe that passion, when it is strong and authentic, can go far. This is also demonstrated by the successes achieved, which led us to the pages of the Wall Street Journal, where we are among the 10 best global coffee brands with our Bio fair trade blend ».

