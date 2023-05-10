Britain gives birth to a newborn baby with DNA from 3 people… How to block genetic diseases :: Sympathy News News News Agency ::

[런던=AP/뉴시스] Reporter Kim Jae-young = British authorities confirmed on the 10th that it was true that the birth was done using an experimental technique that combines the genes (DNA) of three people in the UK.

This technology is designed to prevent rare genetic disorders from being passed on to newborns.

The British Human Fertilization Council said today that fewer than five babies have been born this way in the UK. The Guardian confirmed that the initial report was true, but to protect the family’s identity, no further details were mentioned.

In 2015, the UK passed legislation regulating how women with defective mitochondria are prevented from inheriting the defect. Mitochondria serve as an energy source in cells.

Mitochondrial defects can lead to conditions such as muscle weakness, epilepsy, heart problems and intellectual disability. About 1 in 200 babies in the UK are born with a mitochondrial defect.

So far, 32 patients among the carriers of the defect have been approved to accept experimental techniques that prevent the defect from being inherited.

For women with defective mitochondria, scientists take genetic material from the woman’s egg or pregnant fetus and transfer it to a donor egg or fetus. At this time, the donated eggs have healthy mitochondria, but the rest of the core DNA has been removed.

The fertilized fetus is transferred to the mother’s womb. The genetic material from the donated egg accounts for less than 1% of the total genetic material of the newborn. The first child was born in the United States in 2016 through mitochondrial donation.

The British fertility regulator said in a statement that day, “mitochondrial donation therapy offers families with severe inherited mitochondrial disease the possibility of having healthy children.”

In the UK, all women receiving this treatment must obtain permission from the fertility regulator beforehand. Authorities emphasize that the treatment will be approved only if there are no other measures to prevent the genetic transmission of genetic disorders.

Meanwhile, criticism has been raised that this twisting of the genetic code could end up not only blocking genetic diseases, but also “designing” newborns for parents who want taller, healthier, smarter, and better-looking children.

