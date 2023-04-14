accused of violating public order

According to the BBC and the Guardian, the York Magistrates Court found Patrick Selwell (23) guilty of throwing eggs when the King and Queen Charles visited York on November 9 last year. All five eggs he threw missed.

The college student admitted to throwing eggs at the trial, but protested that his actions were legal violence.

At the time of his arrest, he exclaimed, “The king threw the egg because it deserved a hit,” and “the only justice the victims of colonialism will ever get.”

The court ordered Selwell to do 12 months of community service and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Selwell criticized Britain’s refugee and climate policies and social inequality, arguing that these exacerbated the British government’s misguided policies.

Selwell, who described himself as an anarchist, added that he “had no respect for the legitimacy of kingship or the palace.”

Prior to sentencing, he said outside the York Magistrates Court that he did not regret his actions and did not intend to apologize to the King, the BBC reported.

