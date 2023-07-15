British Defense Minister announces he will not renew his seat

United Kingdom Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced this Sunday that he will not stand for re-election as a deputy in the next elections.

“I’m not going to present myself next time,” said in an interview with ‘The Times’ the one who is already the conservative who has been in charge of the Ministry of Defense the longest.

However, he has explained that he will not force an early election in his constituency by resigning “prematurely”, as other allies of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson have done to try to harm the current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Wallace has also explained that he will leave the Council of Ministers in the next government crisis, scheduled for next autumn.

“I entered politics in the Scottish Parliament in 1999. It’s been 24 years. I’ve spent more than seven years with three phones by my bed,” he told ‘The Times’. When asked what these three devices are for, he responded with a “secret, secret, secret.”

The announcement comes after controversy during the last NATO summit in Vilnius in which Wallace claimed the UK was not an “Amazon” arms delivery service for Ukraine and urged Kiev to be wise and “show gratitude”. to those who support you.

Sunak then qualified his comments and stressed that Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky “has repeatedly expressed his gratitude for what we have done.” Zelenski himself later said that “we will always be grateful to the United Kingdom.”

Wallace, 53, seemed interested in replacing Jens Stoltenberg as NATO secretary general, but the Briton himself reportedly dropped out after failing to win US backing.

To all this is added that a change in the constituencies could make it difficult for him to be re-elected in Wyre and Preston North, so he would have to run for another constituency to guarantee his seat.