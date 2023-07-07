British GP, FP1: Red Bull in front, surprises Albon

At Silverstone the weekend begins under the banner of the two Red Bulls, while Williams is in third place. Fifth and seventh for the Ferraris.

With the first free practice session, the weekend finally got underway British GPtenth appointment of the 2023 season of F1. In the first hour of track work, the best time was set in 1:28.600 they go soft and Max Verstappenfour and a half tenths faster than his teammate Sergio Perez, who at the end of the session hit a plastic bag that flew onto the track without consequences. This session was very important for the teams, who were able to better evaluate the functioning of the many upgrade introduced on the English track thanks also to the favorable weather and the absence of red flags. The name of the author of the third time behind the is surprising Red Bullor Alexander Albon: the Thai probably ran on less fuel on his Williamswhich celebrates the 800th F1 Grand Prix with a celebratory livery.

Quarto a +0.668″ Alonsofollowed by the first Ferrari Of Leclerc. The Monegasque, as well as Sainz (seventh), carried out a rather linear program, running on medium and soft tires at the beginning and in the middle of the session, to then close with a short race pace simulation. There SF-23 presents a new one beam wing at Silverstone, a circuit on paper unfavorable to the characteristics of the Maranello car. Between the two Reds there is Oconwhile the top ten is closed by Norris, Stroll e Plates. The Aussie shot with the McLaren updated after only Norris could try the updates in Austriabut towards the end of the session he suffered a hydraulic problem on his car.

Opens the second part of the standings de Vries, protagonist of a spin at Luffield at the beginning of the session. The Dutchman was good at getting out of the gravel and gaining important information for the race AT04, the car with the most updates of the weekend. The first Mercedes, that of Hamilton, is only twelfth, even if it should be noted that the Star was the only team not to ride on soft tyres. However, the pilots have complained in several circumstances of the behavior of the W14: the seven times world champion complained of poor grip on the hards and a bit of bouncing, while Russell (14th) complained of vibrations in the steering and ended up twice wide at Brooklands. Gasly closed between the two Mercedes, while Bottas was fifteenth. Tsunoda, Sargeant, Zhou and the Haas close the standings, with Hulkenberg losing a piece of his VF-23 on Hangar Straight. At 17:00 the FP2.

Cover photo:

I like:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

