British millionaire (78) kidnapped in spectacular fashion in Ecuador, young girlfriend freed and interrogated

British millionaire Colin Armstrong (78) was kidnapped on Saturday from his industrial farm in Ecuador. British media report this. The man’s young Colombian girlfriend has now been freed, but many questions remain about the case.

Armstrong made his fortune as the founder and owner of a large agricultural supply company in Ecuador, and owns a large ranch – the Rancho Rodeo Grande – in Baba, in the west of the country. There he was kidnapped on the night from Friday to Saturday by a commando of “more than 15 gangsters”, and kidnapped together with his girlfriend in his own black BMW.

Video footage on social media shows the aftermath of the kidnapping, with house staff showing blood in Armstrong’s bedroom.

Girlfriend freed

Katherine Paola Santos, Armstrong’s Colombian girlfriend, was found on a private property in nearby Samborondon on Saturday afternoon and was reportedly still being questioned. Images circulating on social media show the woman being freed from an explosive vest by police, but the Ecuadorian authorities do not want to confirm that it is Santos.

Armstrong remains missing for the time being. Ecuadorian authorities have called in a police unit specialized in kidnappings, and British intelligence services are also said to be involved in the investigation.

