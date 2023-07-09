British police seize more than 700 weapons in European raid

The United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) reported this Sunday that 74 people were arrested and more than 700 weapons were seized in the framework of a European operation.

The investigation began five years ago with the Spanish Civil Guard, the European Union Agency for Police Cooperation (Europol) and the authorities of other European countries, the NCA said in a statement.

The operation, which focuses mainly on blank pistols or flare launchers — which can be modified to be lethal — is still going on, he said.

“Each of these 700 weapons could have fallen into the wrong hands and been used by criminals in their criminal actions or worse, to take lives,” said Charles Yates, deputy director of the NCA, quoted in the statement.

Europe prohibits importing these types of weapons, although they are authorized in several European countries. In the UK, it is forbidden to have them.

In the case of Spain, the NCA celebrated a legislative change that now prevents the sale of arms to foreigners and reinforces the controls on these sales.

“Criminals love these guns because they are not expensive, they look like firearms like glocks [un tipo de pistola] and therefore can be used to threaten other people, and can also be modified to become lethal weapons,” the NCA added.

Most of the weapons seized were at the British borders, he said.

“These types of weapons are of particular concern in countries such as the United Kingdom, where more than 40% of firearms implicated in criminal acts are originally non-lethal weapons,” a statement said.