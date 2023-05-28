Home » British Royal Air Force chief urges NATO to focus on Russian Navy
News

British Royal Air Force chief urges NATO to focus on Russian Navy

by admin
British Royal Air Force chief urges NATO to focus on Russian Navy

In addition, the high command pointed out that “the undoubted usefulness of drones” is now becoming clear.

The head of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom, Mike Wigston, has indicated in an interview with The Telegraph published this Friday that NATO must focus on those aspects of the Russian Armed Forces that may pose a threat to the Atlantic Alliance.

According to the high command, Russia’s air force, navy and submarine force are a threat to the UK and the Atlantic Alliance, and it is something “attention should be focused on”.

“Today, the ubiquitous control of the air that we enjoy is something we can no longer rely on due to the sophistication of ground-based air defense systems,” he said.

In addition, Wigston indicated that “the undoubted usefulness of drones” is now becoming apparent as they can be used for “one-way attack”, “reconnaissance” and “overwhelming air defences”.

From Moscow they have repeatedly denounced that the West is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine. This week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared that the West is waging “an undeclared war” against Russia and Belarus. According to him, “NATO’s military activity has become as aggressive as possible”.

See also  Frassinetti: "Schools must teach people to know and appreciate the culture of the sea"

You may also like

Hong Kong government slams Amnesty International over ‘missing...

The Russians want to influence the elections in...

Attention is urgently needed to 300 families displaced...

Football, women’s Bundesliga: draw against SGS Essen –...

Alert of risk of famine due to drought...

Today the last game will be played at...

Kai Diekmann “I was picture”: A life between...

Postponed Golden Eagles vs. Deportivo Pasto by weather...

Wrong eye-catching advertising cannot be corrected with footnotes?!

“It will be a first-class stadium, with a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy