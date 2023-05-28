British Royal Air Force chief urges NATO to focus on Russian Navy

In addition, the high command pointed out that “the undoubted usefulness of drones” is now becoming clear.

The head of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom, Mike Wigston, has indicated in an interview with The Telegraph published this Friday that NATO must focus on those aspects of the Russian Armed Forces that may pose a threat to the Atlantic Alliance.

According to the high command, Russia’s air force, navy and submarine force are a threat to the UK and the Atlantic Alliance, and it is something “attention should be focused on”.

“Today, the ubiquitous control of the air that we enjoy is something we can no longer rely on due to the sophistication of ground-based air defense systems,” he said.

In addition, Wigston indicated that “the undoubted usefulness of drones” is now becoming apparent as they can be used for “one-way attack”, “reconnaissance” and “overwhelming air defences”.

From Moscow they have repeatedly denounced that the West is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine. This week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared that the West is waging “an undeclared war” against Russia and Belarus. According to him, “NATO’s military activity has become as aggressive as possible”.