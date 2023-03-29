Home News Brivio: sprints can change the outcome of the championship
News

Brivio: sprints can change the outcome of the championship

by admin
Brivio: sprints can change the outcome of the championship

These are the words with which Davide Brivio, former number one of the Suzuki team with whom he won the world title of the top class in 2020 together with Joan Mir, who has now moved to the Repsol Honda Team, comments on one of the great innovations introduced in 2023: the Tissot Sprints, races scheduled for Saturday and half as long as the Sunday GP, with around 50% of the points up for grabs.

See also  The great party of the Frecce tricolori in Rivolto, commander Lant prepares the patrol: "This event will be a symbol of rebirth"

You may also like

Architectural proposal of the students of Indoamerica contributed...

Aida Merlano will officially request that she be...

Criticism and affirmation of former Taiwan President Ma...

Will Tesla win the race for the greatest...

15% of neighborhoods in Quito suffer from a...

On the stage of Expocauca 2023 the final...

PVH growing in Q4. But the full year...

US sanctions want to accelerate the cessation of...

Captured in Maní subject accused of sexually assaulting...

CAMINERA ANNOUNCES STRICT CONTROLS DURING EASTER WEEK «...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy