Broad Health Foundation Imaging Service with new equipment

The Area 2 Hospital Ultrasound Service is expanded with the availability of 4 high-end ultrasound equipment for specialized studies, which will allow more agile care and less waiting time to obtain results.

Dr. Alejandro Duarte, a medical specialist in image diagnosis, highlighted that thanks to the efforts of the Management of the Tesãi Foundation, another high-end equipment (Samsung V7 Ultrasound Machine) was introduced, for which there are already 4 pieces of equipment of the latest generation of ultrasound available to carry out studies and specialized diagnostic tests.

“Patients who were waiting an average of a month and a half to have a vascular study now, God willing, will no longer wait more than 48 to 72 hours to have the results of more specialized examinations,” explained the professional.

He said that more information can be obtained at 061-548 4000, extension 1612, Imaging Service of the Area 2 Hospital in Ciudad del Este. The service hours will be from Monday to Friday (morning and afternoon) with less waiting time as two additional offices are enabled in order to decompress and alleviate the burden of the Service.

Unique features

In relation to the benefits and characteristics of the equipment that are unique throughout the region, he stressed that they can be done from obstetric ultrasounds, studies of nerves, muscles, small glands, structures such as breasts and thyroid. “They are all-terrain equipment, for example, for chikungunya we are doing joint reaction controls with the Rheumatology Service, which, like Covid-19, activate inflammatory conditions that simulate thrombosis,” he stressed.

liver elastography

There are also quantitative elastography studies, with the Tesãi Foundation being the only Center where hepatic elastography is being performed with much more convenient fees compared to other Specialized Centers in Brazil.

“In addition to all this, protocols for fatty liver, blood pressure, the morphological part and other structures are added,” said Dr. Norma Tandé, head of the Imaging Service. The Samsung model V7 ultrasound machine allows more realistic anatomical characterizations of soft tissue, microvascular flow and other deep structures that conventional equipment does not have access to.

It is also recommended in cases of suspected fibrotic liver pathology (fatty liver) with liver biopsies.

We are reference in Paraguay

This initiative responds to the growing demand for studies with a wide range of clinical applications for better diagnostic ultrasound studies. “Pathologies increased because we came out of the pandemic, we are entering the chikungunya pandemic. We are a reference in the field of medicine in images, they come from all over, including people from Asunción to carry out studies”, finally said Dr. Alejandro Duarte.