Broadcasts of Church events for 2023

calendar 2023 Photo Courtesy of stock.adobe.com/PheelingsMedia Download Photo

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the 2023 calendar of broadcasts and other recorded resources.

The purpose of each event is to provide inspiration and education to help individuals and families draw closer to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.

Stake and ward leaders may refer to this list as they plan events for 2023. Records of each event will be archived at ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Individuals, families, and leaders are encouraged to use live broadcasts or recordings to supplement teaching, training, and activities at home and at church.

Notices about the following events will be posted on Events.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on other Church channels. Each notice will contain information about who should attend, how to watch the live broadcast (if applicable), and how to view the on-demand broadcast. Many of these events are aimed at specific audiences and are not intended for everyone; however, anyone is free to watch them. Alerts will be able to be updated with additional details as an event date approaches.

An official letter listing broadcast times, channels and languages ​​will be sent to executives by email several weeks before each broadcast and can be consulted at Letters.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. For general assistance with satellite equipment and broadcast streaming, see mhtech.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Church Broadcasts

The promotion, viewing, and use of the following Church broadcasts are at the discretion of area leaders, but Church members are encouraged to gather together to watch each of these broadcasts. Some pre-recorded events are designed to be used as part of an area-sponsored event. For example, members of a ward or stake might gather to watch a recorded message from headquarters and then listen to messages or testimony from local leaders and participants.

These events will also be included in the ward and stake calendars on Calendar.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and inMember Tools application.

January 8: Worldwide Gathering for Young Adults

January 29: Worldwide event for young people

March 2–4: RootsTech family history conference

April 1–2: April 2023 general conference

21 maggio: Worldwide Gathering for Young Adults

September 10: Worldwide Gathering for Young Adults

September 30–October 1: October 2023 general conference

October 22: Worldwide Youth Testimony Devotional

December 3: First Presidency Christmas devotional

Additional registered resources

Individuals, families, and leaders may also use any of the following recorded resources, which will be available on the dates listed. Some dates are yet to be established and will be announced at a later date.

January 27: S&I Annual Broadcast

March 2nd: Instructions for temple and family history work

March 11: From friend to friend for children

June 11th: The power of Jesus Christ and pure doctrine

July: Pioneer Day memorial concert

August 14: Music and art festival for young people

September 2: From friend to friend for children

November 4th: Light of the Nations [Luce delle nazioni]

November 18: Church Music Festival from Temple Square

November 24: Christmas Concert from Temple Square