Broderstorf: Unknown people blow up ATMs again | > – News

As of: November 10, 2023 5:55 a.m

Unknown people have once again blown up an ATM in the Rostock district. This time, the Hanse Outlet Center in Broderstorf near Rostock is affected.

In an interview with NDR, a witness reported a “really loud bang” around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning. When the officers arrived, it was confirmed that the ATM had been blown up. A search that was launched immediately in the Brodersorf area (Rostock district) has so far been unsuccessful. The Hanse Outlet Center is currently closed, the police said. Further details about the explosion of the ATM are not yet known.

Outlet center in Broderstorf initially closed

An investigation is now underway on site and the area is secured. In addition to the criminal investigation department, the ammunition recovery service is also in the shopping center, which, according to its website, has more than 30 stores. A police spokesman suspects that the outlet center in Broderstorf will no longer be opening today. Additional investigators will continue to examine the crime scene during the morning.

Numerous attacks on ATMs in MV

About two and a half weeks ago, an ATM in Bentwisch (Rostock district) was blown up – less than 10 kilometers from Brodersorf. Almost a month ago, unknown people blew up an ATM in Wittenburg. Perpetrators had previously tampered with ATMs in Ludwigslust, Ferdinandshof, Kölpinsee, Stralsund, Sievershagen, Gadebusch and Grevesmühlen. Some banks have now restricted access to ATMs at night.

Further information

At around three in the morning, unknown people blew up an ATM in Bentwisch. It is still unclear how much money they stole. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania | 11/10/2023 | 06:00 am

Share this: Facebook

X

