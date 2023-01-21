Home News Broken sewage pipe causes scour in Carrera 10 between Calles 31 and 32
Broken sewage pipe causes scour in Carrera 10 between Calles 31 and 32

Broken sewage pipe causes scour in Carrera 10 between Calles 31 and 32

A break in a 12-inch sewerage pipe has caused the undermining of the soil and the splitting of a paving slab on Carrera 10 between Calles 31 and 32. The staff of the Department of Water Sanitation of Aguas y Aguas de Pereira is working on repairing the pipeline.

The area has been signposted to restrict vehicle traffic and it is recommended to use alternate routes. The repair started on Friday and will run through the weekend. The Pereira sewerage system has 159,587 active subscribers and is made up of about 703 km of network.

Currently, the Pereira sewerage system has 159,587 active subscribers and is made up of nearly 703 km of network, of which 73% are less than and equal to 12″, 16% between 14″ and 20″, 7% between 20” and 32” and 2% greater than 32”, likewise, 71% of the networks that make it up are concrete, 28% PVC and 1% other materials.

