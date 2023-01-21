A break in a 12-inch sewerage pipe has caused the undermining of the soil and the splitting of a paving slab on Carrera 10 between Calles 31 and 32. The staff of the Department of Water Sanitation of Aguas y Aguas de Pereira is working on repairing the pipeline.

The area has been signposted to restrict vehicle traffic and it is recommended to use alternate routes. The repair started on Friday and will run through the weekend. The Pereira sewerage system has 159,587 active subscribers and is made up of about 703 km of network.

