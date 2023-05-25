Brokstedt case: Justice ministers will discuss the consequences from today > – News

Status: 05/25/2023 05:00 a.m There is a lesson from Brokstedt’s knife attack: According to the country’s will, the authorities should communicate better with each other. From the Justice Minister’s point of view, such acts cannot be prevented entirely.

von Constantin Gill

After Tat von Brokstedt (Kreis Steinburg) the reappraisal had primarily brought communication breakdowns to light. So had it Criticism of the exchange of the competent authorities given. Schleswig-Holstein’s Justice Minister Kerstin von der Decken (CDU) now wants to bring consequences to the spring conference of her counterparts. “It’s not about creating additional reporting requirements – it’s about improving communication,” says von der Decken. The conference begins today in Berlin and will last two days.

Minister of Justice: “The current system is error-prone”

Schleswig Holstein has together with Hamburg submitted two applications. It deals with the exchange between law enforcement authorities and criminal courts on the one hand and the responsible immigration authorities and the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees on the other. The previous system, says von der Decken, is error-prone. “An e-mail is sent, a letter, a fax. Every immigration office has a different e-mail box, a different fax number.”

Further information What follows from the knife attack in Brokstedt, how can there be more security? The state parliament dealt with this on Friday.

more

Proposal: Reporting channels should be simplified

Instead, von der Decken proposes a nationwide entry point for notifications of criminal and fine matters against foreigners – i.e. a kind of central mailbox to which reports are sent – and from there to the responsible authorities. “So that we can avoid these errors in the communication process as far as possible with the help of digitization,” said the minister.

Stricter penalties for knife attackers are also conceivable as a consequence. First of all, however, von der Decken wants a better data basis. In a joint application with Baden-Württemberg, Schleswig-Holstein is in favor of clarifying how often knife attacks occur. “We want to know: Has the crime with knives actually increased? Or is it just a perceived increase? Are there certain patterns that you can see there?”

Approval from other federal states is expected

On the basis of this data, they want to decide, says von der Decken, “whether we need to change something in criminal law or not” – or whether we should start with prevention or somewhere else.

Von der Decken is confident that the federal states will approve their applications. Although the measures could never prevent all acts. “But we have a responsibility to the citizen that we do everything in our power to prevent such acts,” explained von der Decken.

Further information

Hamburg’s Senator for Justice wants to take action against dubious debt counseling with the help of new nationwide regulations.

more

The charges had already been filed at the end of April – although according to the Ministry of Justice, a lot of information had to be evaluated.

more

After the deadly knife attack in a regional train, the question arises: do federal states have to exchange more information about criminals?

more