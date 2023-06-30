Brooks, the leading running brand in the United States, arrives in Ecuador

PRESENT

Brooks has been in business for over a century and was founded in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In 1970, the brand focused on running and became a benchmark in the industry, today being one of the main brands for elite runners around the world. It focuses on shoe technology, but also offers a diversified range of products such as clothing and accessories with specific features to enhance the runner’s experience.

In 1970, the brand focused on running and became a benchmark in the industry, being today one of the main brands for elite runners around the world.

America’s leading brand of running shoes, BROOKSarrived in Ecuador through Marathon Sports and Explorer, committed to improving the experience and performance of runners of all ages and levels, with innovation, comfort and the development of advanced technologies in sports footwear.

Due to its great achievements in recent years, as a benchmark running brand worldwide, Brooks is today the No. 1 brand in sales in the United States, which is why in its search for expansion it catapults to Ecuador, a niche attractive thanks to the growing interest of Ecuadorian athletes in this discipline.

Brooks shoes are designed to adapt to different surfaces and terrains, ideal for trail and track races in the country, providing cushioning technologies and comfort. Its Guide Rails technology provides a smooth and balanced support, ideal for giving the runner stability. In this way, the American brand provides its runners with the necessary tools and support to enjoy their experience to the fullest.

The firm arrived in the country promoting its “Run Happy” campaign, to inspire runners and enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels to find in running more than just a sport, a healthy and active lifestyle that motivates them to overcome.

“We understand that running goes beyond physical activity, it is a way of life, a source of inspiration and a way to connect with nature and with yourself. For this reason, we seek to provide our public with an experience that transcends the simple act of running, providing products and resources that help them find happiness through running.”, spoints out María José Vallejo, brand ambassador.

Brooks Technology:

BioMoGo DNA: It is an environmentally friendly cushioning material that adapts to the individual footprint of each runner, providing a feeling of comfort and personalized response. Guide Rails: Provides smooth, balanced support around the foot. Instead of focusing solely on pronation or supination, Guide Rails help keep foot movement in its natural range and reduce the risk of injury. Ballistic Rock Shield: Designed to protect runners’ feet on rough terrain, through a protective plate located on the midsole. It provides a barrier between the foot and sharp objects or rocks, providing greater security and protection.

The sports brand focuses on running shoes, but also offers a diversified range of products with specific features to enhance runners’ experience, such as clothing with DriLayer technology, which wicks away moisture and wicks sweat away from the skin, as well as reflective elements that help drivers recognize a runner from a distance.

Brooks is now available through the website www.marathon.com.ec and in selected physical stores nationwide such as Quicentro Norte, Quicentro Sur, Scala and Cuenca. In Explorer, the brand is available in physical stores in Quicentro Norte, Jardín and Scala Shopping Mall.