Brother killed by brother for forbidding fan

Brother killed by brother for forbidding fan

Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 2:17 am

Hyderabad (Ummat News) Brother shot and killed his brother over a trivial matter in Hyderabad and escaped.
According to the police, in site area Shah Latif Colony, Tahir Shah forbade brother Zahir Shah to run the fan
After being forced to run the fan, Tahir Shah got angry and opened fire and killed his brother Zahir Shah.
After the firing, the accused escaped from the spot, on the information, the police arrived and shifted the body to the civil hospital.

