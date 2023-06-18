Brother like Shahbaz Sharif – Naibaat

Many people consider Mian Nawaz Sharif as lucky because he is the only politician in the country’s history who got the honor of becoming the prime minister of a poor country suffering from political instability three times. True enough, he is also the only person to reach the Prime Ministership after defeating any martial law and interestingly, the powerful circles that have expelled him time and again are feeling the need for him once again. It is also true that there is a dire need of a Caresmatic leader at the public level who can bring stability at the political level because other methods of political change, including stopping the use of the name of ‘Qasim ke Aba’, are not final and lasting. In the meeting of the General Council of the Muslim League-Nun, once again the confidence in Nawaz Sharif has been expressed once again, and the lifetime leader of the party has been reaffirmed. has been done i.e. after the amendment of the Election Act they can no longer be disqualified for life. In the same continuation, I will also say that this amendment will also benefit Imran Khan because he is going to grind in the same mill of circumstances in which he has been grinding and grinding others. Tehreek-e-Insaaf, doing injustice, is calling the amendment to limit life-time disqualification to five years as wrong, just as it has been opposing NAB’s draconian amendments to the law, but all these amendments benefit Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi. And his companions seemed to pick him up.

I heard Shahbaz Sharif’s speech in the general council meeting of Muslim League-Nun. After being elected party president, he was saying that his ‘pig’ is the trust of Nawaz Sharif, when he comes, he will hand over this pig to him, that is, to the presidency of the party and the prime ministership. Shahbaz Sharif also said that he prays that Nawaz Sharif returns home immediately, participates in the elections and becomes the Prime Minister for the fourth time. I was not at all surprised by Shahbaz Sharif’s speech, although even a person with a little understanding of the country’s political history knows how great and how bad power is. I am aware of Ms. Benazir Bhutto’s politics and wisdom, but it is a part of history that when Begum Nusrat Bhutto was ill, Ms. Benazir Bhutto took over the position by removing her from the party leadership during the second term of her Prime Ministership because He believed that some ‘uncles’ were using his mother. The history of the subcontinent, including the stories of dervish rulers like Aurangzeb Alamgir, is replete with examples of brothers stabbing brothers and sons stabbing fathers for power. I don’t want to mention Chaudhry Pervez Elahi negatively because he is in trouble right now but my column would be incomplete without this example that Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has followed the tradition of being the head of his family and brother for the Chief Ministership. What was the treatment of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain? broke the oath taken under his leadership, although people like Sheikh Rasheed always told us that Nun

Shane is about to come out of me, she never came out, but even the brothers separated, between whom even the wind did not pass. Even among those who took Sheen out of the Nun, there was nothing left of the alphabet that was left over from the exodus.

It is no longer a secret that Pervez Musharraf offered Shahbaz Sharif to become the prime minister more than once, but the condition was that he should leave his brother’s hand and side. It has been seen that Shahbaz Sharif gave as much respect to Nawaz Sharif as he did to his father, he did not even bow in front of him. Shahbaz Sharif stands up with the arrival of his elder brother. I saw in gatherings with Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi, Mujibur Rehman Shami and other reputable names that Nawaz Sharif scolded Shehbaz Sharif like a father to his son, whereas in today’s age, even fathers speak harshly to their sons. He stands up with a red face and eyes. Shehbaz Sharif preferred the prison cell to the Prime Minister’s House for the love of his brother. Now it is no secret that Qamar Javed Bajwa also offered Shahbaz Sharif before Imran Khan, but the condition was the same which was unacceptable for a loyal and principled person. I often think and say how much those people are. They are narrow-minded, short-sighted and incompetent who not only criticize but regularly attack Shehbaz Sharif by showing themselves loyal to Nawaz Sharif on social media. It is not Nawaz Sharif’s friends but enemies who question a brother like Shahbaz Sharif whose loyalty, obedience and love should now be used as a metaphor. After every prayer, this supplication should be made that Allah Almighty gives everyone a brother like Shahbaz Sharif.

I was talking about the good fortune of Mian Nawaz Sharif and in my view, his real good fortune is that he got a hard-working, egotistical and resourceful father like Mian Sharif, an understanding and wonderful mother like Begum Shamim Akhtar, a brave and brave mother like Maryam Nawaz. Got a talented daughter and got a brave, stylish and obedient brother like Shahbaz Sharif. When Nawaz Sharif was in trouble, Shahbaz Sharif came to help him. When the politics and situation became heated, Shehbaz Sharif became ‘Qurat-ul-Ain’ for Nawaz Sharif i.e. the coolness of his eyes. Niece, who was going from Kwadiala, brought Amra home to your brother from Kot Lakhpat to London. Imran Khan’s prime ministership was a desert of pain for the Sharif family, a river of fire and an oasis in such a desert, a bridge over such a river was built by Shahbaz Sharif. I will definitely go with the criticism that our political parties are not democratic in its true sense due to various internal and external reasons. We will definitely discuss why those who want democracy in the country do not bring democracy in their parties, but it is not only about politics but also about our society. Our social values ​​and family bonds are getting weaker and weaker. In such a situation, the preservation of such traditions by one of the richest and most powerful families in the country is welcome. For people like us who are witnessing a big storm emerging from the decline of morals and the breakdown of the family system, the loyalty of Shahbaz Sharif is for them. It is useful.