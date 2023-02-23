Home News Brothers arrested for bank robbery in San Diego
Two brothers were captured by the National Police after allegedly being surprised stealing some power cables of the Agrarian bank of the municipality of San Diego, Caesar.

Carlos Andrés Ruidiaz García, from 36 yearsand Wendi Paola Ruidiaz Garcia, of 30would have been observed by the community that decided to notify the authorities.

They are found in their possession a sack and a bag that contains several power cables inside. She gets in touch with the manager of the Banco Agrario, to verify if these cables belong to the bank, which she verifies and states that they do “said the National Police.

The uniformed seized 60 meters of electricity cables and captured the couple for the crime of theft.

