After hours of searching by their relatives, the brothers Neimar Jesús Díaz Sanabria, 4 years old, and Andrés Mauricio Sanabria Cárdenas, 5 years old, were found lifeless after being missing.

This case was registered in a Talego farm, located on the outskirts of the municipal seat of La Gloria, Cesar, where the minors resided with their parents, who are farm workers.

On Wednesday afternoon, they realized that the minors were missing and began the search, which was suspended due to the darkness of the night. This Thursday from early hours they continued looking for the children and found them inside a sewage pool inside the farm. They were already dead.

In the midst of their pain, the children’s parents took them in their arms and took them aboard a boat to Río Viejo, south of Bolívar, where they are from, and did not allow the judicial police to carry out a technical inspection of the corpses.

