Whoever works in the party kitchen to prepare the lists “will not be a candidate”. And the reassurance of the provincial coordinator of the Brothers of Italy, Gianni Candotto, applies both to himself (“I will not run for the regional elections”) and to Paolo Ciani, former regional councilor and indicated by the patriots as director of the list that Fdi will present at the next municipal elections of Udine.

The confirmation came during the inauguration of the new provincial (and municipal) headquarters of Fratelli d’Italia, housed in a room in via Grazzano. Too small to accommodate all the sympathizers and the many administrators who yesterday appeared at the door of the new party headquarters.

“It will be an open house, where to discuss politics, not a place for Carbonara meetings”, spelled out the regional coordinator of Fdi and president of the Labor Commission of the Chamber, Walter Rizzetto, explaining how the large participation represents “the best answer to those who support that people are tired of parties. Let’s continue the work begun when we were under 4 percent in a new house: it is crucial for us to structure the party on the territories».

The inauguration of the headquarters, which comes just in the days in which the party celebrates ten years since its foundation, is also the ideal start to the Melonians’ electoral campaign in Udine. The municipal councilor Silvana Olivotto took charge, claiming the results obtained by the administration led by Pietro Fontanini, «We have solved age-old problems, such as that of Mercatovecchio, transforming Udine into a jewel city, with a tourist vocation, distinguishing also on environmental issues. The group leader in the municipal council, Luca Vidoni, did the honors, speaking of a “very important day”.

Ciani, for his part, said he “has returned home”, noting how “Fdi must anticipate the crucial issues for the future”. Also present were regional councilor Fabio Scoccimarro (who recalled when Ignazio La Russa appointed him as regional coordinator), senator Francesca Tubetti and regional councilors Leonardo Barberio and Alessandro Basso, as well as municipal councilors Antonio Pittioni and Marco Valentini from Udine.

Candotto recounted that «fifty people have already come forward to propose their candidacy for the Regionals. We will ask for sacrifice from those who run as candidates, also because a complex electoral round awaits us ».