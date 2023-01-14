MILAN. Fdi’s climb to the “locomotive of Italy” began this afternoon, without false modesty (“We will do better than policies, we will enter the history books” is convinced the Minister of Tourism and regional coordinator Daniela Santanché) and with four very clear objectives: win, reaffirm the superiority already demonstrated in September over the allied-competitors of Lega and Forza Italia, going from the current 6 to almost 30 councillors, settling in the Region’s operating room with all that this entails in terms of departments and spoils system and finally transform the party born from the ashes of the Allenza Nazionale into the “container of Italian conservatism”. Aesthetics are also important. There is the location chosen to present the candidates: not just any congress hall but Palazzo Lombardia, seat of the junta and heart of power. (And never mind if the opposition has been protesting for the lack of institutional gallantry for three days). There are tricolor flags and the stage of the Testori auditorium bordered with green, white and red flowers. There is the national anthem “which can never be missing” and which everyone sings standing up.

The first to be aware that something could change is the outgoing governor Attilio Fontana, Northern League and candidate from the entire centre-right, who in the event of reconfirmation will have to juggle the new balance of the coalition. With his party that risks going from the current 29 elected to less than half. And this despite the freezing of internal guerrilla warfare with the rebels of the Northern Committee who this morning officially abandoned the idea of ​​supporting Letizia Moratti. «The balance of power with the Brothers of Italy has never been a problem – says Fontana in front of the audience where everyone or almost everyone has stuck the sticker with the flame on their jackets-. We were able to synthesize and I see no reason why we shouldn’t continue.” Diplomacy tests. It is a pity that, after her speech, Daniela Santanché invites him to remain on stage pronouncing politically weighty words. «Even if they call me Cruella De Vil I don’t think Attilio is afraid of me-she jokes before the jab-. I thank him but I tell him that he will have to get used to us a lot. During the electoral campaign and even after ». So the Fdi ambassador in the Po valley calls Romano La Russa, brother of the president of the Senate Ignazio, to her side. He is grateful to him for having agreed not to run as a candidate (a video in which he greets with his arm raised had created more than one embarrassment) and announces that he will be part of a committee of three wise men with Senator Maffoni and Deputy Maccari who will manage relations with Fountain in the next month. It’s not over. Victory pocketed La Russa should deal with «the formation of the junta». The total councilors are far away but it is rumored that the “brothers” would have asked in addition to Health, which is the most important seat, also the Infrastructures and the Milan-Cortina Olympics.

The most convinced that the operation will be successful are the candidates running for a seat at the Pirellone. There are loyalists such as Franco Lucente and the group leader Barbara Mazzali, but there are also new entries with different political DNAs such as the former youth coordinator of Forza Italia Marco Bestetti or the former Northern League mayor of Cantù Edgardo Arosio, for two years with the melonians. There are also “non-politicians”, such as the conductor Alberto Veronesi, son of the oncologist Umberto and the philosopher Stefano Zecchi, both in the running in Milan.

The most aggressive patrol seems to be the one that traditionally has its electoral base in the Communion and Liberation area, coordinated by the deputy Lorenzo Malagola. He will also have his own man in Lazio. «We bring the contribution of a history that has been able to create the Lombardy model and together we face the challenge of a party that synthesises the political traditions of the center-right» says Matteo Forte, former Forza Italia, Mr preferences to the Milanese administrative offices with 2,629 votes.