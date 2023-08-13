Brothers prosecuted for facilitating the escape of former congresswoman Aida Merlano

The investigative process led by the Attorney General’s Office has identified and brought to justice the brothers Juhass and Kerly Pineda Matallana, who face accusations of allegedly having collaborated in the escape of former congresswoman Aida Merlano Rebolledo.

A prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Corruption has presented evidence that suggests that, on October 1, 2019, the Pineda Matallana brothers were located in the vicinity of the dental office to which former congresswoman Aida Merlano Rebolledo had been transferred.

It may interest you: President Gustavo Petro regretted what happened in Cauca

According to the investigation, the woman would have been in charge of receiving Merlano Rebolledo after descending a rope from the second floor of the building in a daring escape. For his part, the man apparently drove the motorcycle that was used to make the escape of the former parliamentarian.

The Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against the Pineda Matallana brothers for the crime of favoring the escape, an accusation that those involved have accepted. As part of the process, it has been decided that the brothers should remain in detention in their respective places of residence while the formal accusation proceeds and the trial process begins.

This case has been of general interest due to the relevance of the facts and the involvement of the former congresswoman in a leak of such magnitude.

“The test material showed that the woman would have been the one who received the political leader after descending by a rope from the second floor of the building. The man on his part, apparently, drove the motorcycle on which the escape took place, ”said the accusing entity.

It may interest you:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

