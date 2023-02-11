Home News Brothers were arrested for alleged abuse in San Agustín, Huila
News

Brothers were arrested for alleged abuse in San Agustín, Huila

by admin
Brothers were arrested for alleged abuse in San Agustín, Huila

According to the investigative body, the defendants apparently threatened the victim to sexually subdue her and thus allow a cousin to also abuse her.

Upon accepting the material evidence presented by a Huila sectional prosecutor, a guarantee control judge sent the brothers Ignacio and Éver Santiago Chilito to a prison, who, apparently, abused a minor under 14 years of age in a rural area from San Agustin (Huila).

In the investigation it was learned that Ignacio, in 2017, began to approach the victim when she was 11 years old. In March 2020, the man would have manipulated the minor so that she would allegedly have sexual relations with her brother and a cousin of hers, who is also a minor.

After the events, the men threatened the victim to keep her silent about the abuse to which she was apparently subjected. According to the investigative entity, after the event occurred, the minor became pregnant.

None of the brothers accepted charges for the crimes of aggravated violent carnal access and abusive carnal access, with a child under 14 years of age, which the Prosecutor’s Office accused them of.

Officials from the Pitalito Technical Investigation Corps (CTI), with the support of Army uniforms, captured the brothers on a public road in the center of San Agustín (Huila).

See also  The magic of Lussari illuminated by the torches of skiers

You may also like

Peak and plate in Medellín Monday, February 13,...

‘The Economist’ qualifies Gustavo Petro and calls him...

Fujian boy passed away after being unwell after...

The roads that the Petro Government will build...

Persian market continues to strengthen – El Diario

Striving to build a strong country and the...

Tito Fernández, Chilean folklorist, dies at 80

Media: The United States has a way to...

Missing teacher was found dead near the Guatapurí...

US Government shot down UFO over Alaska

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy