According to the investigative body, the defendants apparently threatened the victim to sexually subdue her and thus allow a cousin to also abuse her.

Upon accepting the material evidence presented by a Huila sectional prosecutor, a guarantee control judge sent the brothers Ignacio and Éver Santiago Chilito to a prison, who, apparently, abused a minor under 14 years of age in a rural area from San Agustin (Huila).

In the investigation it was learned that Ignacio, in 2017, began to approach the victim when she was 11 years old. In March 2020, the man would have manipulated the minor so that she would allegedly have sexual relations with her brother and a cousin of hers, who is also a minor.

After the events, the men threatened the victim to keep her silent about the abuse to which she was apparently subjected. According to the investigative entity, after the event occurred, the minor became pregnant.

None of the brothers accepted charges for the crimes of aggravated violent carnal access and abusive carnal access, with a child under 14 years of age, which the Prosecutor’s Office accused them of.

Officials from the Pitalito Technical Investigation Corps (CTI), with the support of Army uniforms, captured the brothers on a public road in the center of San Agustín (Huila).