Broward Fire Captain and Resident Killed in Helicopter Crash in Pompano Beach

Helicopter Crash in Pompano Beach Claims Two Lives and Injures Four

Pompano Beach, South Florida – A tragic incident unfolded in Pompano Beach on Monday as a Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) firefighters helicopter crashed into a home, resulting in the death of two individuals and the injury of four others. The deceased have been identified as Broward Fire Captain Terryson Jackson, who was on board the ill-fated helicopter, and an unnamed woman who was inside the house at the time of the crash.

Emergency responders from Pompano Beach firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and transported the injured individuals to a nearby hospital. Among those injured were two crew members from the helicopter and two civilians who were inside the residence when the accident occurred. The apartment complex in question is situated near North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard.

According to preliminary reports, the helicopter involved in the crash was identified as a Eurocopter EC135, with three occupants on board. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has assumed responsibility for investigating the incident, in collaboration with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

The devastating crash led to the closure of Dixie Highway between 5th and 10th Streets. Commuters are advised to avoid the area as law enforcement officers from the BSO and Pompano Beach Fire Department continue to manage the aftermath of the accident.

This is a developing story, and Telemundo 51 will provide ongoing updates as more information becomes available.