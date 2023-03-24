Home News Brown bear injures jogger in Slovakia
News

Brown bear injures jogger in Slovakia

by admin
Brown bear injures jogger in Slovakia

The police announced on Facebook on Thursday that the 38-year-old man had suffered bite injuries in the calf area that were not life-threatening. He was treated in the hospital and discharged home the same day. The incident happened on Wednesday on a forest road in the municipality of Tuzina in north-western Slovakia.

Police urged vigilance when staying in forested areas where bears live, as bears tend to leave their dens as the warmer months begin. According to the bear task force of the State Nature Conservation Agency (SOP), the animal was apparently “looking for its natural food, probably beechnuts, in its natural habitat” in a young beech forest. It was disturbed by the two runners and therefore attacked, the TASR news agency quoted the experts as saying. Anyone moving in such an area must expect to encounter such animals. According to official counts, there are around 1,200 wild bears in Slovakia.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Pont Canavese, for the 100th anniversary of "grandmother Maria", the mayor also arrives

You may also like

Something happened to Block! Being targeted by big...

International Monetary Fund supports Gustavo Petro’s reforms.

The Jinan Municipal Government Portal Government Affairs Network...

“The whole of Aschach becomes a game board”

Oil is falling after America announced a slowdown...

Atlético Huila confirms the arrival of Daniel Hernández

“I was in tears”: Özil on Real’s departure,...

Khartoum opens the largest emergency and casualty center...

IMF highlights fiscal adjustment of Colombian economy

Haining City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau “Three...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy