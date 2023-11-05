BRS in Telangana and pilot Rohit Reddy’s success in Tandoor essential, youth party’s real strength: Address by state minister Mahendra Reddy and pilot Rohit Reddy

BRS in Telangana and Pilot Rohit Reddy’s success in Tandoor is essential

Minister of Information and Public Relations and Minerals Government of Telangana Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy has said that the success of BRS Party and Member of Assembly Pilot Rohit Reddy in Telangana State and Assembly Constituency Tandoor is necessary. K. William Moon was addressing the youth meeting (Yuva Prabhanjam) held at the school ground in which thousands of youth participated enthusiastically. Earlier, a large number of youth organized a bike rally from Indira Chowk to William Moon School.

Later, Minister of Information and Minerals Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy and Member of Assembly Tandoor Pilot Rohit Reddy participated as special guests in this youth meeting held at William Moon School Ground.

Addressing the meeting, State Minister for Information, Public Relations and Minerals Dr. P. Mahendra Reddy said that the BRS party in the state has ensured the welfare of the deserving and poor people of all classes through various schemes and also the development of the state. has reached the first number and has also ensured the provision of clean and transparent administration to the people.

He said that while continuing the implementation of the current schemes, the implementation of more schemes and the success of the BRS party is necessary for the development of Telangana. And for this, the cooperation of all is indispensable. In his address, he said that he will also ensure the victory of Rohit Reddy, Member of Assembly from Tandoori Assembly Constituency with an overwhelming majority.

Speaking at this meeting of the youth, Member of Assembly Pilot Rohit Reddy said that for the BRS party and himself, the youth is an important power. He said that it is important for the youth to come into politics. Youth also play an important role in success.

BRS party candidate and Member of Assembly Pilot Rohit Reddy said that only BRS party has the right to ask for votes from the voters of Tandoor and not a non-local person, because the identity of a non-local belongs only to a non-local.

Addressing this meeting of the youth, R. Arun, son of National President BC Singham and member of Rajya Sabha R. Krishnaya, said that pilot Rohit Reddy’s thinking, his ideas and his actions in relation to the BC segment are his father’s. He said that it is the responsibility of all sections to make Member Assembly Pilot Rohit Reddy successful again with a huge majority. A large number of local BRS leaders, workers and youth participated in this meeting.

The youth meeting held at Tandoor witnessed great enthusiasm, the youth held the hands of the state minister and the MLA, danced and recited poetry and colored the atmosphere and the meeting pink by showering party colored papers. Color it.

