Bruce Mac Master asks not to antagonize employees and employers

The labour reform It continues to give people something to talk about, even after it fell (due to lack of paperwork) in the Congress of the republic. With the confirmation by President Gustavo Petro that the reform will be presented again, various reactions have arisen on social networks.

One of the business leaders who got into the debate was Bruce Mac Master, president of Andi, who asked not to polarize the labor sector in the discussion of the reform. He points out that it is not valid to stigmatize employers, just as it is not necessary to underestimate employees.

It is very unfortunate that they want to raise the issue of labor relations in terms of exploitation and slavery. Thus taking away the dignity of the honest and dedicated workers that Colombia has is mistreating them, it is depreciating their daily effort, and a good part of their lives. Colombian entrepreneur or businessman the merit of creating jobs and opportunities for society to advance, is not only unfair, but deeply myopic.

The union leader added that “trying to feed hatred among Colombians is to strengthen the base of the violence that has done us so much damage, for so long. Hopefully we will not have to count more Victims of the absurd violence that we have not completely overcome for these attitudes Why don’t we spend these efforts in producing unity and common purpose? How about we join efforts in furthering the decent work agenda of the United Nations?”