Bruce Willis, ‘suffering from dementia’, reveals his current status after retirement… “I can’t speak at all.”

▲Actor Bruce Willis. (AP/Newsis)

The current status of Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, who retired due to dementia, has been reported.

On the 12th (Korean time), Glenn Gordon Caron, producer of the movie ‘Moonlighting’, mentioned Bruce Willis, who appeared in the movie, in an interview with the New York Post.

“No one I have ever spent time with had more joy than me,” said Bishop Caron. “He loved life and loved getting up every morning and trying to live his life as best as he could.”

Coach Caron said he has been trying to visit Bruce Willis about once a month since he was diagnosed with dementia. “It takes about 1 to 3 minutes for him to recognize me,” he said. “I can’t speak at all,” he said.

He continued, “I used to be an avid reader, but now I don’t read books. He may no longer have all of his verbal abilities, but he’s still Bruce.”

Meanwhile, Bruce Willis retired from Hollywood after being diagnosed with aphasia last year and frontotemporal dementia earlier this year. Frontotemporal dementia is caused by damage to nerve cells in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, and is known to cause impairment in judgment and language skills.

Bruce Willis debuted in the 1980 film ‘Shadow of Death’ and has since appeared in various works. His last work is the movie ‘Mutant Escape’, which was released last April.

