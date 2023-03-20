Bruce Willis’ extended family joins his 68th birthday celebrations. Demi Moore was also there, while his current wife Emma Heming Willis left a video message for fans of the actor, who is afflicted with a form of dementia.

Since it was officially revealed that Bruce Willis suffer from a form of frontotemporal dementiahis familystarting with his wife Emma Heming Willis and his daughters, as well as the rest of his extended family, such as his ex-wife Demi Moorethanked the fans: in the will of contact there is, beyond the affection of the public who loves Willis and some predictable attempts at looting, certainly also a proximity due to this type of experience, which more or less directly involve all of us. Demi Moore posted a video of the actor’s birthday party, who turned 68, while Emma wanted to address us directly.

Bruce Willis celebrates 68 years surrounded by the affection of his large family

Bruce Willis did yesterday 68 years old: and bittersweet birthday for the star: as we know he had already retired in early 2022 due to a problem with aphasiauntil last month came the definitive diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. In all this time, his family did not want to miss the fans (who immediately expressed their closeness to Willis), continuous updates on his path that becomes more and more difficult. The ex-wife Demi Moore for example, he posted this video of the birthday party. “We are delighted to have been able to celebrate with you today.”

More complex on Instagram the message of Emma Hemingwho married Willis in 2009 and has had two daughters. It is normal for anniversaries to be emotionally more difficult for family members of those afflicted by these problems. Precisely for this reason, Emma thought it was appropriate thank you again who continues to follow her husband and family. She says, “Today is one of those days where I try pain and sadness. But on the bright side, I feel lucky to hear your warmth and love directed to my husband and our family. I see your messages, the stories you share, all I can do is say thank you. Your connection with us helps me and I hope it helps you in a small measure to know that I see you and deeply understand you too your experiences.”

