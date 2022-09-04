Listen to the audio version of the article

“In the third quarter, the Italian GDP can grow by 0.5%, and the annual figure can approach + 4%”. Renato Brunetta confirms his role as an “optimistic forerunner” on the country’s economic dynamics, going beyond official forecasts. So far successfully.

The trace of the republican spirit

In his passionate speech at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, the minister for the PA attributes to the “republican spirit” also evoked by Prime Minister Draghi at the Rimini meeting, the drive that has so far allowed the country to grow at unprecedented rates despite a war in Europe, a inflation at levels unknown for forty years and a pandemic that cannot be archived. And this republican spirit, in Brunetta’s reading as in that of the minister for the South Mara Carfagna, has as its first practical implication the continuation of the implementation of the PNRR also by the next government.

“Opened the oven too early”

The real challenge is played here, all the government exponents who came to Cernobbio supported in chorus, meeting the full agreement of the audience on this point. For the Economy Minister Daniele Franco, the idea of ​​rethinking the Plan means “blocking its implementation”, for the owner of the South it implies “the revocation of the investments that are trying to give the South the freedom to grow with work, also raising the North from the burden of supporting the rest of the country ”. And for Brunetta, who takes up a metaphor launched last year also here in Cernobbio, it means letting down the “soufflé” of economic growth and unprecedented Italian credibility on the international level, ruined by a government crisis that “has opened the oven too much soon”.

The detachment from the outgoing ministers to the leaders

Irremediably? The risk is there. And this is demonstrated by the symbolic passing of the baton at Villa d’Este, which after the various round tables with the outgoing ministers opened the debate with the candidate leaders in the elections on 25 September. With a clear change of tone that feeds more unknowns than certainties.