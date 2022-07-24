“They tell me cap or nano and I have suffered and continue to suffer for this. But luckily I have broad shoulders because I have done many things, the university professor also the European parliamentarian, I have been a minister twice, I have had many experiences. I am responsible for this, but not for my height. “

An intense and sometimes emotional outburst that of the Minister of Public Administration Renato Brunetta

interviewed by Lucia Annunziata who addresses the deputy Marta Fascina directly. Just the blue in recent days had lashed out against Brunetta after his farewell to Forza Italia in a long post on Instagram in which he wrote: “Rome does not reward traitors”. But to end up in the eye of the storm was the song chosen to accompany the post.

The current partner of Silvio Berlusconi has in fact chosen the song by De Andrè, “The judge” which tells of the climb of “a dwarf” to the top of the judiciary.

“Marta – says Brunetta – but to be raped about this … not for me but for all those little girls and boys who have not had the good fortune to be tall and beautiful and who can have an example in me and say, but see Brunetta, but I plug as it is … they clear this term on me that has always hurt me. “” I did not choose to be tall or short, I am responsible for my ideas of what I do but not to be a corker or a dwarf “.

“With Silvio Berlusconi something broke – continues Brunetta – as in love: when something breaks, it’s over. I love Berlusconi and I will continue to love him, but when there is a breakup and instead of talking about the reasons for the breakup, personal and even ferocious invectives are subjected to him and his environment, it hurt me. “One of the invectives is the one “directed to me and Gelmini ‘may they rest in peace’. I wish him a long life instead because I love him “, Brunetta adds, then venting on other offenses received:” It is a life that I have been raped for my height, or rather for my baseness. Giovanni Toti’s solidarity was immediate: «Dear Renato, I saw you at Lucia Annunziata’s. Chapeau! You are a giant to me. When we agree but also and above all when we are not. Because respect for people and their history is the most important thing ».