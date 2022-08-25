The Carabinieri of Parma, following an investigation coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office, tracked down and arrested the perpetrators of a brutal beating that took place on the night of June 15 last in Piazzale della Pace.

They are held responsible for complicity in attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

The victim of the violent attack is a 25-year-old from Guinea, found unconscious and injured under the Europa bridge. Once rescued, the boy was hospitalized in intensive care at the Major in a comatose state with a very serious clinical picture, with a reserved and life-threatening prognosis. .

Thanks to the images of the video surveillance cameras, the military ascertained the dynamics of the beating suffered by the 25-year-old at around 2 am by two other foreigners while they were competing for a bicycle.

At first, one of the attackers threw a bag containing a heavy object twice in the face, once on the ground he was hit with a kick in the face by the other attacker and a bike was thrown at him.

The analysis of the videos made it possible to document and retrace what happened and to identify the authors.

The explosion of violence lasted a few seconds, during which someone tried in vain to intervene in defense of the victim.

After the beating, while the injured person is on the ground, the perpetrators of the violence rummage in his pockets and backpack, after which, while one goes away with the victim’s bicycle, the other with the collaboration of others present moves the injured person onto a bench .

After the beating, the two attackers approach the 25-year-old several times and are present when a patrol of carabinieri intervened on the spot, following a report of a brawl arrived at number 112.

The carabinieri noticed the injured foreigner, asked him what had happened, and he, lying, in broken Italian, reports that he was attacked by 4-5 people of Tunisian origin. The intervention of medical personnel was required, who provided the necessary treatment, but the man refused the subsequent transport to the hospital.

Rebuilt when it happened, the carabinieri concentrated on identifying the perpetrators of the beating, extending the vision of the cameras in other areas of the city, to reconstruct the movements of the two and trying to identify them among the usual frequenters of the Pilotta area, subjected daily to targeted checks by the police.

The knowledge of the territory and of the subjects orbiting in this area was fundamental, highlighted by the carabinieri of the Parma Oltretorrente station and those of the operational section, who recognized the two of the people already identified and controlled in the past and checked them together, a few days after the attack in the Ducal Park, identifying them as two men of Moroccan origin: AB 27 and MC 23.

On 20 July, the investigating judge issued the precautionary measure of custody in prison against the two perpetrators.

The measure was carried out on 22 July against the 27-year-old AB, found while wandering in the center of Parma, while the other recipient of the measure had gone untraceable.

The operational section of Parma identified the MC in the province of Caserta, leading his capture by the staff of the Carabinieri Company of Marcianise on the night of August 23 with the technical support of the Ros.