Bryan Alexander Chango Asqui is missing – Diario La Hora

SITUATION. If you have seen it or know of its location, report it immediately to 911 or 18 00 33 54 86.

Bryan Alexander Chango Asqui, 17, was reported missing. The young man is from Baños, in the Aguacatal sector.

Bryan was last seen on Saturday, July 15, 2023, and his whereabouts have not been heard from since.

The teen wore a brown leg warmer, red pullover, black and white sneakers, and a red backpack.

The young man has not returned home and the family does not know his whereabouts. His family and friends are desperate to find him. The complaint of his disappearance was filed with the Tungurahua Prosecutor’s Office.

The National Directorate for the Investigation of Crimes Against Life, Violent Deaths, Disappearances, Kidnapping and Extortion (Dinased) activated the protocols and began investigations to search for and locate Bryan.

If you have seen or know about the whereabouts of the boy, call ECU 911 or 09 64 16 15 31.

Any type of information provided will be treated with due reserve in order to safeguard the integrity of the people who provide it. (VAB)

