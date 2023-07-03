BSAG construction sites ensure diversions during the summer holidays

With the beginning of the summer holidays on July 6th, the Bremen Tramway Company (BSAG) will start two track construction sites in the city. At both points – including in the area of ​​the main train station – there are therefore full closures, which necessitate detours for buses and trains. An overview:

Work at Bremen Central Station

According to the BSAG, around 320 meters of track, four switches and two crossings will be replaced on the west side of Bremen’s main train station. The work is expected to be completed by Sunday, August 6th. During the construction work, the area for buses and trams will be completely closed. Various lines are affected:

Lines 1 and N1: Lines 1 and N1 will be diverted in both directions between the Am Brill and Hauptbahnhof stops via Am Brill (Steige E/F), Obernstraße, Domsheide (Steige I/J), Schüsselkorb and Herdentor. The Am Wall stop is no longer available. The trains stop at platforms A/B at the main station. Due to regulatory work on the track, the trains end at the Kurt-Huber-Straße stop in Vahr.

Line 5: Line 5 is no longer available. Due to another construction site in the west of Bremen, line 5 will only run between Bürgerpark, Hauptbahnhof and Überseestadt after completion of the construction work at the main station until August 18th.

Line 10 and N10: Lines 10 and N10 will be diverted in both directions between the Doventorsteinweg and Hauptbahnhof stops via Radio Bremen, Am Brill (Steige E/F), Obernstraße, Domsheide (Steige I/J), Schüsselkorb and Herdentor. The Daniel-von-Büren-Strasse and Falkenstrasse stops will no longer be used. The trains stop at platforms E/F at the main station.

Lines 26, 27 and N9: Lines 26, 27 and N9 will be diverted in both directions between the Am Wall and Hauptbahnhof stops via Breitenweg. At the main train station, the buses stop on Platform Q going out of the city and on Platform T going into the city.

N7 lines: The N7 line runs from the main station from platform D.

Working in Osterholz

According to the BSAG, regulation work on the track will start on July 6 in the east of Bremen between Kurt-Huber-Straße (Vahr) and Schweizer Eck (Osterholz). They are scheduled to be completed on August 7th. Here, the ballasted superstructure of the tracks will be replaced over a distance of around 3.5 kilometers. The period of complete closure is also used to replace rail fasteners or worn rails. In addition, some stops will have a new interface. Those affected here Lines 1 and N1. A replacement bus service will be set up as line 1E.

Lines 1 and N1 only run in both directions between the Huchting and Kurt-Huber-Straße stops. Between Kurt-Huber-Straße and Nusshorn, a replacement bus service will be set up in both directions as line 1E. The stops at Erkelenzer Strasse, Mülheimer Strasse, Düsseldorfer Strasse and Bahnhof Mahndorf will no longer be used. All other stops are served by the replacement buses. These usually stop at the side of the road or near the tram stops.

From July 10th to August 4th, the 1E buses will also run via Tessiner Straße or Walliser Straße due to a construction site in the east of Bremen. The stop Klinikum Bremen-Ost will not be available during this time.

