BSH Leads the Way in Sustainable Development during National Energy Conservation Publicity Week

From July 10th to 16th, the 2023 National Energy Conservation Publicity Week with the theme of “Energy Conservation and Carbon Reduction, You and I Together” was officially launched. Governments and consumers alike are increasingly focused on green and low-carbon initiatives. In response, the home appliance industry, including global leader BSH, is entering a critical transformation stage to promote sustainability.

BSH has always prioritized sustainable development as a key strategy for enterprise growth. During this National Energy Conservation Publicity Week, BSH is leading by example through its energy-saving and carbon reduction efforts, promoting green production methods and lifestyles. The company is also actively engaged in low-carbon publicity activities to enhance public awareness and promote responsible energy use.

BSH has fulfilled its corporate social responsibility through energy-saving measures, emission reductions, and environmental protection initiatives. The company regularly releases the “Bosch Home Appliances China Environmental and Corporate Responsibility Report” to showcase its achievements in sustainable development and set an example for the industry.

Through its commitment to practical actions, BSH has achieved carbon neutrality for three consecutive years. By focusing on improving energy efficiency, increasing the use of clean energy, and investing in climate protection projects, BSH has successfully reduced direct and indirect carbon emissions. This dedication to sustainable development has been reflected in all BSH factories, R&D centers, and offices, further solidifying BSH’s position as a leader in the home appliance industry.

BSH continues to launch resource-saving products to minimize ecological impact during production and use. The company has implemented various environmental protection measures in its Chinese factories, resulting in significant achievements. BSH plans to further invest in green energy, expanding its photovoltaic power generation capacity to reduce carbon emissions. Additionally, BSH is actively constructing an energy management system to optimize energy use and decrease consumption.

BSH has also implemented sustainable development models throughout its entire value chain. By considering energy consumption at every stage, from raw material procurement to product use, BSH is fulfilling its environmental responsibility. The company has built a leading “green factory” in the industry, receiving prestigious honors and continuously exploring the implementation of environmental protection concepts.

Beyond its commitment to sustainable development, BSH is dedicated to providing high-quality green smart home appliances to consumers. These appliances help users save energy and reduce emissions. For example, Bosch Home Appliances’ washing and drying machine features an i-DOS automatic laundry detergent system that accurately dispenses the required amount of detergent to reduce waste. Siemens Home Appliances’ Jinglei dishwasher, on the other hand, utilizes unique technology to dry tableware quickly and effectively.

BSH is actively promoting sustainable consumption and raising consumer awareness of choosing environmentally friendly, energy-efficient products. The company regularly organizes community water and electricity conservation activities, educating consumers on the importance of conservation and providing tips for energy-saving practices. Through these efforts, BSH aims to cultivate a culture of green consumption and promote a sustainable future.

As National Energy Conservation Publicity Week and National Low Carbon Day unfold, BSH remains committed to sustainable development. The company will continue innovating green smart home appliances, working closely with consumers and partners to build a greener and more sustainable future.

