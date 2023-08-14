BTC has bottomed out and we will see ‘historic expansion’, analysts predict From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters BTC has bottomed and we will see a ‘historic expansion’, analysts predict

The volatility of Bitcoin (BTC) has decreased further: how long will this static situation last?

Chart of , one hour candles. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin: “Expecting Another Classic ‘Choppy’ Weekend”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show a flat start to the weekend for Bitcoin. After a weak reaction to the release of US macroeconomic data, BTC/USD pair held close to $29,500 as a key battleground between bull and bear.

“I expect another classic ‘choppy’ weekend around the CME closing price [29.465$],” trader Daan Crypto Trades commented in his latest analysis.

