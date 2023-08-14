Home » BTC has bottomed out and we will see ‘historic expansion’, analysts predict From CoinTelegraph
News

BTC has bottomed out and we will see ‘historic expansion’, analysts predict From CoinTelegraph

by admin
BTC has bottomed out and we will see ‘historic expansion’, analysts predict From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters BTC has bottomed and we will see a ‘historic expansion’, analysts predict

The volatility of Bitcoin (BTC) has decreased further: how long will this static situation last?

Chart of , one hour candles. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin: “Expecting Another Classic ‘Choppy’ Weekend”

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show a flat start to the weekend for Bitcoin. After a weak reaction to the release of US macroeconomic data, BTC/USD pair held close to $29,500 as a key battleground between bull and bear.

“I expect another classic ‘choppy’ weekend around the CME closing price [29.465$],” trader Daan Crypto Trades commented in his latest analysis.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  To take care of the mangroves of the Pacific

You may also like

Authorities dismantle clandestine camp of gang members –...

35.1%: appalling figure of youth unemployment in Quibdó

Piquadro Group, revenues up 7.4% in the first...

Kim Jong-un Boosts Missile Production and Visits Military...

Act of intolerance: Driver passes truck to a...

ELN paid tribute to Simón Bolívar in Caracas,...

The Pokémon Company is considering how to make...

The 20th Fujian Provincial Youth Robot Competition: A...

Soldiers assist and transfer an injured motorcyclist to...

Although he did not oppose the theft, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy