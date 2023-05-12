BTS, ’10th anniversary memoir’ coming out in July… Published on ARMY’s birthday :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

All members, including Jin and J-Hope, who are serving in the military, participate

Kang Myeong-seok, editor, co-author of Hive Weavers Magazine

Translation of Anton Huh, who translated ‘The Cursed Rabbit’, Jeong Bo-ra, a finalist for the British Booker Prize

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Jae-hoon = The global super K-pop group BTS is releasing a memoir this year to mark the 10th anniversary of their debut.

According to the New York Times and others on the 11th (local time), the US publishing company Flatiron Books announced that the book ‘Beyond The Story: A Record of 10 Years of BTS’, which contains BTS’ own stories, will be released on the 7th. It was announced on the 9th that it will be published in Korea and the United States. In Korea, it is published by Hive label Big Hit Music, the agency of BTS.

All seven members participated in the book. The shape of the book had already been completed before Jin and J-Hope enlisted at the end of last year and last month, respectively.

Kang Myeong-seok, the editor of Weverse Magazine in Hive, joined as an author. Mr. Kang was a journalist who received favorable reviews for showing different insights on popular culture, and served as editor-in-chief of Ten Asia and Eyes.

Recently, in the United States, rumors that Flatiron Books will publish a non-fiction about a pop culture phenomenon this summer have stirred up some fandom.

Previously, the contents and author were not disclosed at all, but only on June 13, the date of publication of the book. It was assumed that This is because the number that Swift likes and often uses is ’13’.

In addition, even after the publication date was changed to July 9, Swifty’s related speculation continued. It’s because Swift emphasized the date ‘July 9th’ in her recently released album.

However, June 13 and July 9 are also the most important dates for BTS and ARMY. June 13 is the date BTS debuted in 2013. On July 9 of the same year, the official fan cafe voted to decide the name of the fan club as ‘ARMY’. July 9th is ARMY’s birthday. The publication of this book takes place on the 10th anniversary of the founding of ARMY.

The English translation of this book, which was first written in Korean, was led by Korean translator Anton Heo (Heo Jeong-beom) and assisted by American writers Clare Richards and Slin Jung. Translator Anton Heo is also famous as a publisher who has been in charge of translating Jeong Bo-ra’s ‘Curse Rabbit’ and Park Sang-young’s ‘Love in the Big City’, both final and first candidates for the British Booker Prize, one of the world‘s three major literary awards, and publishing them overseas. According to Flatiron Books, the US edition has about 544 pages. It is known that a large number of photos of the members, which will be released for the first time this time, are included.

In the beginning, 1 million copies were printed. It has already made it onto the bestseller lists at American bookstores Amazon and Barnes & Noble only through pre-orders. The New York Times introduced ARMY as “famous worldwide for supporting the group through social media,” adding, “These dedicated people translate BTS content into English and other languages ​​and build a strong fan community in solidarity.” .

ARMY also carried out the ‘Amipedia’ project with Big Hit Music, which took the name of ‘Wikipedia’, where Internet users themselves register and edit information, and captured a large number of records of BTS.

Beyond K-pop, BTS is a world-wide pop superstar. They were nominated for the Grammy Awards, the largest pop music awards ceremony in the United States, for three consecutive years, and won at the American Music Awards, a major American pop music awards ceremony, for five consecutive years.

They placed 6 albums at the top of the US Billboard’s main album chart ‘Billboard 200’, and placed 6 songs (7 songs including Jimin’s solo song ‘Like Crazy’) at the top of the US Billboard’s main single chart ‘Hot 100’. It was the first K-pop singer to top both charts. In particular, they are the only K-pop team to be ranked #1 on the ‘Hot 100’.

In addition, since BTS topped the Billboard 200 chart for the first time in 2018 with “Love Yourself All Tiers”, they have continued to perform until November 2020 with “Love Yourself: Answer,” “Map of the Soul: Persona,” and “Map of the Soul: 7′ He won the top spot with ‘BE’. It is the shortest period of time since the British legendary band ‘The Beatles’ (2 years and 5 months) to reach the top of the Billboard 200 with 5 consecutive albums in 2 years and 6 months. This is also why BTS is called the Beatles of the 21st century.

The New York Times said, “The influence of BTS outside of music is enormous,” and “last year, the seven members of the group, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, were charged with anti-Asian hate crimes. I visited the White House to oppose it,” he pointed out.

After releasing the anthology album ‘Proof’, which summarizes Chapter 1 of their activities in June of last year, BTS began their individual activities along with sequential military service. The members and Hive hope to resume BTS activities as a full group in 2025.

