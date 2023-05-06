BTS RM, 10th anniversary and military enlistment… “Honestly, I’m curious and scared”

▲BTS member RM (real name Kim Nam-joon) (Newsis)

Group BTS RM (28) conveyed his feelings ahead of the 10th anniversary.

On the 5th, RM said through the fan community Weverse, “I’m doing well. Trying hard to live in the present. These days, I am more confirming and discovering what kind of person I am.”

“How are you guys now, 10 years after we came out into the world? Are you okay? Often, no, I wonder often,” he said. I believe that I am learning to be silent as I become an adult. A lot of things are sad but happy, and happy but just sad.”

Next, he said, “I’ve been unfamiliar with the words I said in the past, watching the videos, and now I can’t remember it anymore, and the things that I can’t remember are very sad, empty, strange, and I have no confidence, and it’s just like that.” He also conveyed his feelings.

RM said, “Time flies and everything changes, and I also change, and I don’t want to irresponsibly ask for all the love or cling to it any longer.” said.

He added, “Soon it will be the 10th anniversary. It is very sad that there are things that become more and more difficult as time and the dust of the mind pile up, but in a way, wouldn’t it be the weight of the heart and mind? I will be doing well”, ending the article.

Meanwhile, BTS, to which RM belongs, debuted in 2013 and is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary in June. Currently, starting with Jin, the eldest brother, J-Hope is fulfilling his military duty, and RM is also about to enlist.