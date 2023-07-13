Home » Budget: Federal Ministry of Finance stops its extension building
Budget: Federal Ministry of Finance stops its extension building

In 2019, the then Finance Minister Olaf Scholz commissioned the planning, and now his successor and cabinet member Christian Lindner is abandoning the project, which cost between 600 and 800 million euros.

The After a review, the Federal Ministry of Finance is abandoning its planned extension building in Berlin. “Since mobile working has reduced the need for office space, the planned new building for the ministry will be stopped,” the ministry wrote on Twitter. The “world” had previously reported.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had already made it clear in March that he did not want to stick to the previous plans for expanding the Ministry of Finance on Berlin’s Wilhelmstrasse. The plan was “reviewed with the aim of revising it,” the ministry said at the time. The building should cost between 600 and 800 million euros and should not be built until 2025 at the earliest. The planning was commissioned in 2019 by the then Minister of Finance and current Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

According to the “Welt” in ministry circles, the responsible federal agency for real estate tasks (Bima) will now revise the previous plans. Instead of the expansion of the Ministry of Finance, a building complex is to be built that can be used by all federal departments, including as an alternative quarters when the actual offices are renovated. The construction of apartments should also be part of the new plans. According to the report, the revised plans should be available by the end of the year.

