Budget for Filmmaking: Govt wants to promote ‘screen tourism’

In the federal budget of the fiscal year 2023-24, the government of Pakistan has specially allocated three billion rupees in the field of arts, of which one billion rupees has been set aside for the insurance of artists and two billion rupees for film production. are

This amount is in addition to the amount of one billion rupees allocated for journalists.

In a special conversation with Independent Urdu, Federal Minister of Information Maryam Aurangzeb said that the government of Pakistan is the best reflection of the narrative of this country, its history and culture at the world level through films and especially ‘screen tourism’ through the promotion of tourist places. Or wants to promote ‘film tourism’.

‘Screen tourism’ or film tourism refers to the popularity of a place, which has been shown in a film, and domestic and foreign tourists come to see it.

According to Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, she is confident that Pakistan’s film industry will get facilities through these measures and the money kept under the insurance policy for artists will be useful for the welfare of Pakistani artists.

He said that the money for film production will not be given as a loan but in the form of a grant and each film will be evaluated separately and decided whether it will be given assistance on a full or partnership basis.

The Minister of Information clarified that the purpose of this aid money is not only to make films on the same topics, but to expand the topics so that film tourism can also be promoted through it.

According to Maryam Aurangzeb, a 10-member film council will decide on the amount of support for film production and the representatives of producers’ association and heads of various institutions will be part of it. This film council will decide which story can be given as support for film making and to what extent and how much money.

About the insurance of the artists, he said that the insurance will be given to the artists according to their income and in this context the rules laid down for the existing health card will be followed so that the needy artists can benefit from it.

Poster of the movie ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ released on Eid-ul-Fitr in 2022 (Photo: Geo Films/Instagram)

‘The very best step’

Most of the filmmakers of Pakistan have appreciated these steps of the government of Pakistan but have emphasized on making its procedure transparent.

Filmmaker Fiza Ali Mirza told Independent Urdu that it was a “very good step” by the government, adding that “if this is done in the right direction, it will yield very good results.”

Nadeem Mandviwala, CEO of Mandviwala Entertainment, said in this context that the demand was being made by the filmmakers for a long time that grants should not be given for film production.

He said that if the government has allocated funds for film production, it is a very encouraging thing for the film makers and it will give courage to the film makers who are making films due to the small number of cinemas in the country. They are reluctant to come to the side.’

See also The "Hualong No. 1" demonstration project was fully completed and put into operation This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Head of Mastermind Productions Hasan Zia said that the development of the film industry is actually connected with the country’s economy. Although these measures are good, without improving the overall economic situation of the country, substantial results cannot be achieved.

He further said that ‘the government has to ensure that the money allotted for film production reaches only the genuine filmmakers and the crop quails cannot benefit from it.’

Commenting on the government’s decision, ARY Films chief Irfan Malik said that for the past several years, he had been trying to attract the attention of the power tycoons towards the film industry.

He said that these measures are good but what is needed is how it is implemented because that will tell whether we can get any benefit from this announcement or not.

Badr Ikram, head of Hum Films, said that this initiative shows that the government of Pakistan is serious about the revival of the film industry and it has become possible as a result of the personal interest of Federal Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb. “There is a need for the system of providing grants to be transparent and to strictly adhere to merit so that the narrative of Pakistan can be spread around the world and the Pakistani film can have the same position as the Pakistani drama has achieved.”

‘Salutation not praise’

Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said about the insurance of one billion rupees by the government for the welfare of artists, that the artists will be helped through a health card, whose name will be suggested by the Film Producers Association.

About this, senior actor Sajid Hassan said that as an artist, he feels that this is the best work of the government and since most of the creative people are not usually economically prosperous, this is a very important step. .

Specially thanking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, he said that ‘they should not only be praised but they should be saluted.’

Senior actor Behrooz Sabzwari also appreciated the government’s decision to allocate one billion rupees and said, “This is a great work done.”

He said that the government should also involve the cameramen and other technical persons associated with the showbiz industry so that they can also benefit from it.