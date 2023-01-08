Listen to the audio version of the article

From the taxation of energy extra profits to the cut of the building superbonus, from various types of aid for businesses and families to the facilitated definition of good-natured notices, assessments and tax disputes. To finish with the scrapping-quater of the tax bills and the special repentance.

The amnesty chapter is the most complex and substantial: the intersection of cases is intricate, between the conditions for accessing the benefits and the extent of the latter.

Just to give an example, there are cases in which the penalty is zeroed, others in which it is reduced to one eighteenth and still others the tax can also be reduced.