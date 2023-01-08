Home News Budget law, businesses and households: all the news on taxation and bonuses
News

Budget law, businesses and households: all the news on taxation and bonuses

by admin
Budget law, businesses and households: all the news on taxation and bonuses

ServiceThe focus of the Sole 24 Ore

The focus on 16 pages of Il Sole 24 Ore will be on newsstands on Wednesday 11 January 2023, at 1 euro over the price of the newspaper

From the taxation of energy extra profits to the cut of the building superbonus, from various types of aid for businesses and families to the facilitated definition of good-natured notices, assessments and tax disputes. To finish with the scrapping-quater of the tax bills and the special repentance.

All these innovations introduced by the 2023 Budget law for businesses and households correspond to the analysis and in-depth articles written by the experts of the Sole 24 Ore in a 16-page focus on newsstands on Wednesday 11 January 2023, with the Sole 24 Ore, a 1 euro over the price of the newspaper.

The amnesty chapter is the most complex and substantial: the intersection of cases is intricate, between the conditions for accessing the benefits and the extent of the latter.
Just to give an example, there are cases in which the penalty is zeroed, others in which it is reduced to one eighteenth and still others the tax can also be reduced.

Find out more
See also  He raped elderly in hospital: sentenced to 5 years and 8 months

You may also like

Electricity and gas costs are increasing for micro...

Politician and lawyer: Belluno mourns Peppino Zangrando

The 2023 Spring Festival travel season will officially...

The country’s first international flight arrives in Guangzhou...

Carnival of Pavone, Mirko Sorce is the Castellano...

How to prevent and control the epidemic in...

Refrontolo, carambola with five cars involved and six...

Many people skating on the back lake of...

Clashes ultras Rome – Naples on the A1:...

Weather forecast, cold returns, rains and snowfalls at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy