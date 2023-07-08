Budget path decided up to 2027 | News.at

The supplementary estimate of the budget for 2023 was also approved by a majority. As reported, a number of fees will be increased: from waste disposal to dog tax, from entry to the indoor pool to tickets for ice skating.

The street lighting will be completely converted to LED, this step will bring savings in the future. The municipal council has decided to implement the 3.35 million euro project by the end of 2025.

A major financial burden for the city is the necessary rehabilitation of the waste disposal site, for which the municipal council has approved around ten million euros. A major social project of the next few years is the “Social Tabor”, for which an important decision was made in the July municipal council with the sale of a small plot of land to the GWG. Among other things, a new women’s shelter is being built there.

