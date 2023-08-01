Budget: red lines claudia.bermudez August 1, 2023 – 12:01 AM

* Compliance with the fiscal rule

* The external debt that avoided the recession

Complying with the deadline to present the national budget for the consideration of the Chambers, for its discussion and adjustment, the government filed the rent and appropriations project last Saturday for the validity of 2024.

It is a budget that exceeds 502 trillion pesos and in which, as usual, most of the spending goes to education, pensions, operation and debt payment. For investment, there was a slightly higher item than in 2023, although below initial expectations and, surely, below the country’s requirements.

In any case, despite the slowdown in the economy, next year’s budget will be financed with 330 billion pesos of current income (19.5% higher than last year’s budget), 73.3 billion pesos of credit external and internal and the remaining resources will come from surpluses from Ecopetrol, Banco de la República and other capital income.

The new financing is based on a notable increase in the collections that the DIAN must obtain, which will have ten thousand employees, almost double the current number. The control of evasion and surveillance of taxpayers, particularly those who tend to turn a blind eye or go to the wrong mechanisms, will be strengthened to an extreme degree, according to government announcements.

The budget for next year has been calculated on a relatively prudent basis: GDP growth at an appropriate point and a half percent, inflation down to 5.7%, the price of Brent oil at $74.5 a barrel, a slight reduction in the current account deficit, from 4 to 3.2% of GDP and, finally, a fiscal deficit that is estimated to decrease from 4.3% of current GDP to 3.5 next year.

The government has reiterated its intention to maintain compliance with the fiscal rule, which is plausible. More debatable, however, is the indictment these days against the previous administration, accusing it of having irresponsibly managed the public debt. It should be remembered that the Duque government had to face the pandemic and that, as all the countries on the planet did, it had to increase its levels of indebtedness to finance countercyclical spending programs. It goes without saying, of course, that this was what prevented the Colombian economy from being plunged into a calamitous recession and could gradually achieve equilibrium, after the harsh impact of the quarantines.

The great challenge of public finances going forward ‒as the Autonomous Committee of the Fiscal Rule has very well pointed out in its latest pronouncement‒, is to be able to reconcile the public spending program with the necessary fiscal balances to continue complying with the guidelines of said normativity. Therefore, it would be very serious for the international credibility of Colombia if the postulates of the fiscal procedures were not complied with.

Indeed, the Autonomous Committee (CARF) sees two major risks on the horizon that the proposed budget that has been presented for next year does not elucidate: the first is the cost that the reforms that are beginning to be discussed in this legislature (health, pensions, education, labor, among others). The costs of these programs are presumed to be enormous ‒they are not well quantified‒ and they can overboard the good intentions of fiscal discipline that the budget law for 2024 reveals.

The second risk is the improvised spending programs without any financial backing that the government has been suddenly announcing: paying young people for not resorting to violence, buying crops from coca growers to produce fertilizer, or giving compensation for not planting. In short, all those forms of subsidies not backed by budgetary certainties, as happened with the freezing of tolls (which had to be reversed) or the SOAT subsidy.

As is well known, prudence in spending must imperatively be reconciled with the country’s fiscal resources, which, although they have improved, are not unlimited.

The budget presented by the Ministry of Finance obeys this line that should not be abandoned.