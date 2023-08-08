Buenaventura has a new monument to humpback whales

A beautiful and monumental monument to the humpback whales was inaugurated in Buenaventura, which every year visit the Colombian Pacific from the South Pole, in order to give birth to their young.

The sculpture-monument was financed by the Government of Valle, as a gift to Buenaventura, and was designed and built by the sculptor and teacher José Wilmer Ramírez Escudero.

The monument is located inside the Bahía de la Cruz boardwalk. It consists of a medium vallenato of 8 meters and the whale from the waist up is 9 meters with 50 centimeters. The fins extend for 12 m because the four meters of each fin and four meters of the body are added.

“These are works that have too many processes, it is a mixed work that includes both mosaic and ceramic pieces, ferroconcrete, concrete forms. The fins have a part made of fiberglass, they were modeled in plaster and then after taking out a mold and using that mold to take out a piece, that is, it is too extensive a job”, explained the sculptor Ramírez Escudero.

