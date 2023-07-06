Buenaventura in the middle of three theaters of war

According to a report released by the Ombudsman’s Office, Buenaventura is in the middle of three major risk scenarios due to actions by armed groups and criminal structures.

The National Ombudsman said in this regard that “not only the disputes of criminal structures for territorial and social control affect Buenaventura, in the department of Valle del Cauca, but also two additional conflicts, which have the population in permanent anxiety.”

Camargo Assis explained in this regard that “Buenaventura is in the middle of three major risk scenarios due to the actions and presence of illegal armed groups and organized crime structures. We have warned about their actions, which put the rights of the communities at risk, through our Early Warning of Imminence 003 of 2021 and in eight consummation trades”.

In this sense, he explained that on the one hand there is what has been happening between Los Shotas and Los Espartanos, structures that are disputing urban territorial control in Buenaventura.

Regarding the second conflict, he said that it occurs in the Bajo Calima area, where the ELN and the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia are fighting over territory in rural areas.

On the third situation he indicated that it occurs in area of ​​the community councils Anchicayá, Raposo, Cajambre, Mayorquín and Río Yurumanguí due to clashes between the ELN guerrilla and the Jaime Martinez Front, to which now a new actor is added: the Second Marquetalia of the dissents of the Farc.

“It is important to say that this situation is not new, the reality is that public order has always been affected by the violence exerted by these illegal armed groups and criminal structures,” said the Ombudsman.

For this reason, Carlos Camargo Assis reiterated the urgent call to both national and departmental authorities so that the “measures that they are adopting, with the strengthening of actions, must last over time and allow mitigation of the evident risk of violations of the rights of the civilian population; also, to prevent these events from happening again.”

In addition, he asked the State to take action because what is happening in Buenaventura had been warned through early warnings.

“Their actions, which put the rights of the communities at risk, we have warned them through our Early Warning of Imminence 003 of 2021 and in eight consummation trades and the entities must abide by these warnings,” he indicated.

On the other hand, a commission from the Attorney General’s Office traveled to Buenaventura starting this Wednesday to review the issue of public order.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation also called on the national authorities to articulate mechanisms that put a stop to the public order situation presented by the population of Buenaventura, which in recent weeks has been intimidated by the presence of armed groups and criminal gangs.

For this reason, the Public Prosecutor’s Office deployed a special team that will be in the municipality starting this Wednesday to learn first-hand about the claims that citizens have been requesting in terms of security and social investment.

They highlight that this is the most important port on the Pacific, inhabitants and merchants live the anxiety of threats, ticketing, extortion and confrontations of gangs such as the Shottas and Espartanos, in addition to the presence of dissidents from the Farc and ELN and criminal gangs such as the Clan del Golfo .

The control entity urged an extraordinary session of the National Council for Citizen Security and Coexistence to mitigate the situation.

Likewise, it called on the National Government to convene the Intersectoral Commission for the prevention of Recruitment, Use and Sexual Violence Against Boys, Girls and Adolescents by illegal groups and guarantee the rights of this vulnerable population.

