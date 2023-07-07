Buenaventura will not be militarized

During the tour of the Buenaventura communes carried out by the Minister of Defense, Iván Velázquez, accompanied by the military and police leadership, the official confirmed that the port city will not be militarized.

The official has been in the city since Thursday, reviewing public order problems, after a video of an illegal armed group patrolling the streets was released last weekend.

Velásquez Gómez clarified from Buenaventura that this city will not be militarized, but that there will be some Urban Special Forces that will be incorporated into the Military Forces and that they will be present in the communes, intensifying controls in different parts of the port.

“To clarify; It does not mean that we are going to militarize Buenaventura. What is required is that there be a presence in places that we judge and that, in addition, for all the knowledge that we are going to acquire of the situation in the territory, we can define the specific control sites so that there is greater surveillance activity and that arrest warrants that are pending execution are made effective, ”said the Ministry of Defense.

During his tour of commune 12 in the Nuevo Amanecer neighborhood, he stated that the population is in a difficult situation and that for this reason the results against smuggling, drug interdiction, the presence of judicial and intelligence investigators from the National Police.

follow reward

Likewise, the Minister referred to the armed group that was seen in videos stating that it was going to confront another supposed organization and clarified that it still cannot be said that this group called Nuevo Jalisco actually exists in this city, but that in any case As the Governor said, there is a reward of up to $200 million leading to the identification and capture of these people who exhibited long and short weapons while walking through the streets of this territory.

Regarding the criminal group Los Shotas, the Minister assured that “we want to affirm very emphatically that the pacts between criminal gangs are pacts between criminal gangs, it is not a pact with the State. The Public Force does not make pacts with criminals; That this means, due to their best attitude, a possibility of obtaining legal benefits, we agree. We think it is very good that the criminal organizations reach that understanding, but it does not mean that neither the National Police nor the Military Forces will stop carrying out their activity”.

Agenda

The agenda of the Ministry of Defense will continue this Friday in Buenaventura.

The head of the Defense portfolio indicated that they will continue to dialogue with the community and the various sectors of the port city.

The official also reiterated that Buenaventura is not alone.

Reviews

On the other hand, the decision not to militarize Buenaventura generated criticism from some sectors in Buenaventura.

Councilor Rubén Jiménez precisely stated that the “decision not to militarize the port is discouraging.”

According to the mayor, the district only has 26 police quadrants and due to the lack of force, the criminals took control of the territories.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

