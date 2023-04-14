Who is Kevin Thobias, owner of the Bugatti Chiron from Colombia?

Kevin Thobias is an influencer who is also dedicated to investing in the stock market, cryptocurrencies and other virtual businesses, as described in his profile. He is only 28 years old. He decided to buy the Bugatti Chiron with the help of his ally importer of all types of vehicles and motorcycles, Lleras Bike.

His nationality is American, as he was born in Chicago, Illinois. As soon as he came of age, he entered the US Air Force, where he served for four years. After leaving him, he decided to invest in cryptocurrencies and as soon as he made a fortune, he left for Puerto Rico.

In his social networks he boasts ostentatious jewelry, robotic dogs and even golden cars. He also donated protective equipment to the Puerto Rico Police during the Covid-19 pandemic. In recent days it was also known that he wants to be Governor in Puerto Rico, but his aspirations could take a couple of years, since in that country you must be at least thirty years old to hold a position like that.

Meanwhile, Kevin Thobias decided to move to Medellín, Antioquia, which he considers his second home. He is seen touring the most exclusive places in the Colombian city along with other recognized figures such as the Reggaeton singer Blessd.